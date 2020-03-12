|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ralph Newton Coles, peacefully at St Peter's Hospital on March 10, 2020 with his family at his side. Ralph is remembered by his devoted wife of 69 years, Fay (Irene) and his children, Brian, Clayton, Marilyn (Paolo) Trent (Lidia) Paul, and his cherished grandchildren Tyler and Kristin. Ralph is pre-deceased by his father George (Newt) and his mother Beryl. He is survived by his dear sister Marion and late brother- in- law and best friend Norman McGugan as well as his dear baby brother Barry and his treasured late sister-in-law Ann. Ralph had a special bond with his cousins and in-laws in the Coles/Rodgers and Harling extended families. Dad retired in 1992 as a metal and roofing salesman for Preston Metal and Roofing Products and Bailey Metal Products. His career began as a hard working member of the family business, Coles Hardware of Charlton Ontario. Dad's love of Canada, history and genealogy prompted him to research and write several books about his family tree. He enjoyed woodworking and auto mechanics and he lovingly restored a favourite 1948 Dodge pick up truck that he drove in parades and displayed at car shows. His fondest memories are about his beloved Charlton, in Northern Ontario. He returned for many summers to the family home in the North. The family wishes to express our gratitude for the exemplary care from Juravinski Cancer Centre, Oncologist Dr. Hotte and his team, Juravinski Henderson Hospital Palliative Care Drs. Boss and General and their team, as well as Dr. Selby and the team of caring professionals at St Peter's Hospital, Hamilton. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Sunday, March 15th at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation, Prostate Cancer Canada, or a would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020