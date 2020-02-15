|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ralph O'Neill, peacefully and surrounded by his family, on February 9, 2020 at the age of 87. He was many things, a talented carpenter, craftsman, and poker player as well as a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He leaves behind his wife of 65 years, Marie (Dolly), sons Tom and Bruce, and his daughters Sharon and Kelly. He treasured all of his grandchildren, Alexandra, Shannon, Lianna, Dawson, Jonathon, Tara, Maggie and Lucas. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the . A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020