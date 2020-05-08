Ralph Stanley "Joe" TWEEDLE
Joe joined his parents Ivan and Hilda Tweedle May 5, 2020 at age 78. He lived life on his own terms, "danced to the beat of his own drums". Well known in Dundas as a gentle, kind person always willing to lend anyone a hand. He enjoyed hockey, loved cars and was very knowledgeable about engines and race cars. Will be greatly missed by his sister Judy (Paul) Grimard, nieces Tammy Grimard (David Rutherford), Melanie (Scott) Richardson, great nieces and nephew. A memorial is to be determined at a later date. Donations may be made in Joe's memory to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the Canadian Cancer Society or the SPCA. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news, We had a lot of good laughs together. Joe was a real person, There was nothin phony about Joe. He was a straight up Man, and we got along great. Im going to miss your smiling face. Gone way to young!
mark lowenberg
Friend
