Ralph Thomas Steele
With broken hearts and overwhelming sadness our brother Ralphie passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday night the 22nd of May at the age of 54. Most cherished brother of Pat (Brian), Dan (Sue), Cathy (Holgar) and Tim (Jay). Amazing uncle of Christine, Jason, Jacqueline, Daniel, Nickie, Jessie, and Izabelle, and great-uncle of 14. Ralphie was predeceased by his father Ralph in 2001 and beloved mother Harriet (Pat) just five short weeks ago. Ralphie we can see you now dancing your way to Mom and Dad's loving arms. Be at peace sweetheart. Our family has lost our sunny days and our shining star, but will always remember your smile and the twinkle in your eyes. Any donations in Ralphie's name would be greatly appreciated by the family to go to Burlington Community Living. Due to COVID-19 there is no visitation or service. Fare thy well - Goodnight sweet boy, or as Ralphie would say, "Me Man Now". www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
