(1952-2020) After a long and courageous battle with cancer, on March 30, 2020 at 9:00am, Randy lowered his mast and ended his voyage at home with his loving family by his side. Randy is survived by the love of his life and First Mate Gayle Tennant, children and Second Mates Sarah (Jamie Hachey) and Daniel Duncan, grandchildren and Deck Hands Haley, Caleb, Jonah and Gabrielle, siblings Debra Boone, John (Roberta), Brad and Tom Duncan and Pam (Tim) Easlick and large extended family. Randy was predeceased by parents Theda and Rayfield Duncan, grandson Dylan and brother-in-law Len. Randy worked approximately 35 years as a machinist/foreman for the Town of Grimsby. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, sailing and camping. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Juravinski Cancer Center or Grimsby Auxiliary Marine Rescue Unit (GAMRU). Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com ? Until we meet again, Bon Voyage Captain Duncan, open your masts and let your wings set sail into the heavens.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020