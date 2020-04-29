|
|
"PERHAPS THEY ARE NOT STARS IN THE SKY, BUT RATHER OPENINGS WHERE OUR LOVED ONES SHINE DOWN TO LET US KNOW THEY ARE HAPPY" With broken hearts we announce the passing of Randy "BOOTS" Whitehouse at "911" on April 25, 2020 at the age of 67, at home surrounded by the love of his family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Diane (Jones), "HIS BRIDE" of 46 years on April 20th. Wonderful, loving Dad to our Son Corey and "HIS BRIDE" Tracy and their daughter, Madelyn (her Papa's pride and joy). Predeceased by his Parents Doris(1978) and Roy (2016), Stepmother Eleanor (2011) and his In-laws Betty (2018) and Ron (1995) Jones. Dear Brother-in-law of Linda (Paul) Nameth and Step-brother of Dan (Leila) Thompson. Survived by many Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Randy was a proud retiree of H.W.R.P. serving 30 years, retiring in 2000 and a 10 year seasonal employee of Breyers, Simcoe. Randy loved playing and watching sports. As a youngster he played hockey, baseball, 5 pin bowling and football. People would ask "How did you and Diane meet?", Randy would answer "Oh I met her in an alley". After the shocked "OH MY" subsided from the inquirer we would laugh and say that's "in a bowling alley" as teenagers and we have never been "split" since. Randy developed a love of golf when his future Father-In-Law Ron taught him the game. Many times Randy and Dad would play 18 holes, come home for lunch and then back out for another 18 holes later in the afternoon. After Dad passed Randy would go up to Southampton to do chores for Mum Betty but they always made time to get a couple of rounds of golf in. He had fun times teaching Corey and myself how to golf (always with patience) Ha! Then teaching Granddaughter Madelyn the game...what special memories he has left with us. A forever Toronto Maple Leaf Fan and Green Bay Packers Fan! There were many beer bets on who was going to win the battle between Dad's Green Bay Packers and Corey's Dallas Cowboys. Dad got more beer deliveries than Corey did. GO PACK GO! Or HOW ABOUT THOSE COWBOYS! Our family would to like to thank all our dear friends and neighbours in Port Dover, Hamilton and area for your visits, emails, phone calls, texts (even though Randy was texting challenged - Ha), meals, treats, cards, snow removal and rides to the cancer clinic......there's more......there's always more with friends and neighbours like ours. We have been so lucky to have your support in our lives during this difficult time and always. To all that helped Randy and I through this difficult journey, we can't thank you enough for your expertise, advise and kindness....Dr. Brian Lee BGH Oncology & Staff, Dr. Richard Packer, LHIN case manager Kim Featherston, Stedman Community Outreach Team Nancy Morbrook and Dr. Martin-Godelie, Dover Apothecary Mike Marini and Staff and the CBI Home Health nursing staff, most especially Elana Lloyd. Your gentle care, reassurance, guidance and warmth helped us so much. You are a very special lady Elana! Due to the COVID19 virus a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to Stedman Community Hospice, www.sjlc.ca would be appreciated by the family if you wish to do so. Arrangements have been entrusted to THOMPSON WATERS FUNERAL HOME, 519-583-1530, Port Dover. On-line donations and/or condolences can be made at www.thompsonwatersfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 29, 2020