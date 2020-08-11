Surrounded by family Linda Wilkinson passed into God's loving embrace on August 9th, in her 71st year. Beloved wife of David Wilkinson, and passionate mother to Lisa (John) Brownie and Craig (Carmen) Wilkinson. Devoted Granma to Melody, Hazel, Wesley, William and Felix. Linda was cherished by many including sister Laurie (Barrie) Ashworth, sister-in-law Fiona Wilkinson (Barry Thomson) and father-in-law Ron Wilkinson. She will be dearly missed by her extended Rapsey and Heath clan families, including many close Arden cousins; also the extended Wilkinson family in Ontario, UK and France. Wonderful memories will also live on for many friends in Hamilton, across Canada and around the world. As her fight with cancer took control of her days she was encouraged and comforted by the many warm wishes and good deeds of friends near and far, and supported by the gifts and compassion of her extraordinary healthcare team. During her final days she found peace and joy in the memories of all the love she had given and received. Her passion in life was helping others, both professionally as an occupational therapist and as a dedicated member of her church, bands, and quilting circles. She practised as an OT in England, the U.S. and Canada, serving many years on the staff of Hamilton General Hospital where she assisted many patients to recover from severe injuries and trauma. After retirement over a decade ago her energy focused on her grandchildren, friends and a love of quilting. She loved being Granma more than anything and followed every advance and stumble by each child with a tender love. Cremation has already occurred. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Gifts in memory would be gratefully accepted by the Juravinski Cancer Centre Foundation or McMaster Student Open Circles.



