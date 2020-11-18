It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our very dear friend and cousin Ray Marion Blyth at Juravinski Hospital, Sunday, November 15th at the age of 80. She passed away peacefully with family by her side. Ray came to Canada after completing the registered nursing and midwifery program in Edinburgh, Scotland, to begin her nursing career in 1965. Ray's career in nursing started at the Henderson Hospital (Juravinski) as a general duty nurse and as the years passed, she finished her career as the head nurse for continuing care at Hamilton's St. Joseph's Hospital. Ray also had many passions where she made many lifelong friends. As a leader and teacher with The Girl Guides of Canada, Ray travelled extensively with the guides, providing leadership and guidance to all in her charge. Amongst other roles in the guiding organization, Ray was a district commissioner and international advisor. Ray was also a respected member of the Southgate Presbyterian Church parish, where she contributed to the church community as the parish nurse, church elder and choir member, all of which she enjoyed tremendously. She will be forever remembered for her spirited determination and tireless commitment to help others. Ray will be fondly remembered by her family in England, nieces Mandy (Rocco), Courtney and Jazmine and nephew, Kevin. She will be missed terribly by her Canadian cousins Joe (Betty), Jennifer, David (Camille), Kevin, Cydney and Emma, Susan (David), Michael (Becky), Alexander (Lucas), Julianne (Justin), as well as her countless friends who have shown her such wonderful support over the years. Special thank you to Laura, Myrna and Charmaine for your undying support and friendship to Ray through her difficult times. We would also like to extend the family's gratitude to the health care workers who provided great care for Ray through her last days. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the M.A. CLARK & SONS FUNERAL HOME (567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton 905-383-3323) on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., a Memorial service will follow, at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel. Inurnment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of people who may attend the visitation, memorial and graveside services. Please RSVP in advance on Ray's tribute page at www.maclarkfuneralhome.com
or by calling the funeral home. All visitors are kindly asked to follow Covid-19 restrictions, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences and memories may be left at: maclarkfuneralhome.com