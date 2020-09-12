Raymond Cote

Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on September 10, 2020 at the age of 71. Dear partner of Juanita Kelly. Father of Steve and Eric Cote. Step father of Tracey Greenwood, Tina Erbe, and Sherrie Cardoso. Papa of Devin, Jordan, and Deanita. Loving son of the late Lionel and Rachel Cote. Cherished brother of the late Jean, the late Carmen, the late Renaud, Claude(Helene), Pauline (Gerald Lachance), Conrad(Dianne), Suzanne(Denis Fortier), Richard(Martine), and Micheline(Jean Claude Gouin). Raymond will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends on both sides. Ray was a master electrician for many years with Speedy Industrial Doors until his retirement. Special thanks to Charlotte and Brian Carpenter for always being there for Raymond. There were many family and friends that wished they could have said their goodbye's before the angels came to bring him home. As per Raymond's wishes, Cremation has taken place. www.dermodys.com