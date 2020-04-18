Home

Raymond Douglas STUART

Raymond Douglas STUART Obituary
Peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospital on Monday, April 13, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Sharleen for over 59 years. Loved father of Kristine (Lorne), Sheila (Joe), Kenneth, Sharon (Lenny). Loving Papa of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Mary and predeceased by his brothers George, Stan, Fred and John. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Raymond was a retired employee of LaFarge Concrete. Special thank you to the doctors and nurses on the 6th floor at St. Joseph's Hospital and special thanks to homecare nurse Linda and Dr. Darrell Juriansz. As per Raymond's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated by his family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 18, 2020
