Raymond (Ray) EGLITIS
It is with sadness to announce the sudden passing of Raymond on October 30, 2020 at the age of 62. He will be deeply missed by his children Mark (Alyssa) and Sara and his mother Ruta. He was predeceased by his father (John) and step-father (Jack) and grandparents. He was proud of his Latvian heritage. He obtained a B. Comm from McMaster University and his CA and CMA designations His career span over 30+ years working in various companies specializing in Canadian Taxation with the majority of years working as a senior tax specialist at Deloitte. Ray was known for his dry sense of humour, his love of Dr. Who, comic books, old radio shows, eclectic music and movies and cooking. A Memorial Gathering will take place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line ( one stop light north of QEW), Burlington (905-632-3333), on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance on the Smith's Funeral Home Website. All visitors are asked to wear a mask and remain in their car until their allotted time. Interment at Woodland Cemetery at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Ray, to the SickKids Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
