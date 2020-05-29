Raymond Lionel LAPOINTE
Passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on May 27, 2020 in his 89th year. Survived by his wife Hedy. Lovingly remembered by his children Michelle (Bernie), Dave (Cheryl), Vince (Carrie-Lynne); his grandchildren, Danielle (Dave), Leanna (Matthew), Morgan, Brooklyn and Taylor; his great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Georgia, James, Leo and Anthony. He will be missed by many other relatives and friends. Ray was a 41 year employee of Stelco. He was a founding member of the Hamilton Model Engineering Club. Ray was a long time musical volunteer at St. Olga's LTC, St. Elizabeth Villa and St. Elizabeth Village. Special thanks to Juravinski staff for their care and compassion and to all other medical specialists involved in his care for the past 2 decades. Thanks to the LHIN, PSW's Nurses and to caregiver Anna for their kind service. At Ray's request, cremation has taken place. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Juravinski Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online Condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.
