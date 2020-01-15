|
It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond William Bekiaris announces his passing on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the age of 76. Raymond will be lovingly remembered by his four children, Patricia, Thomas (Jovette) Terri-Lynn (Scott), and Raymond Jr. (Cheri). Ray will also be fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Amanda, Rebecca, Jarret, Nicholas, Robert, Samantha and Jordan, and two great-grandchildren, Malcolm and Jaxon. Raymond was a man who enjoyed the outdoors, driving his beautiful red truck, watching his favourite football teams play and hearing about the lives of his children and grandchildren. More than anything Raymond spent his life loving and caring for his "beauty" Marilyn. Raymond now joins his wife, everlasting. The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Wentworth Lodge, where Raymond spent his last few years. He enjoyed the company of the wonderful friends he made, and the care and support that was shown to him by the staff. A private family service and cremation has taken place. Those who so desire, may make memorial donations in memory of Raymond to Wentworth Lodge in Dundas Ontario.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020