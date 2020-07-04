We, the family of Regan Russell, cannot find the words of thanks and appreciation to the hundreds of people who expressed their sorrow by sending cards, flowers, and food -mostly vegan- to us, as well as the family of friends outside the slaughter-house where she was killed. She would not believe the impact she had on so many lives. She became known around the world for the rights of all creatures and she died for them. Our beautiful "Honeymoon Baby" was one of a kind. It started with her, as a toddler, sitting contentedly with one arm around the neck of our neighbourhood Colley dog and the other with her thumb in her mouth. Every animal she met was a friend, never a fear; even at The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada where she volunteered, when she would arrive they would all rush to greet her. She once asked her stepson, Zachary, if he thought she was crazy speaking to squirrels as they walked down the street. His reply was a confident "No! You're just like Snow White." That made sense to Zachary. At Speakers' Corner, at Hyde Park in London, there was a loud "Hear! Hear!" from this eleven year-old when the spirit moved her to agree with issues of the time. Now her voice is gone, but the voices of the thousands she inspired will be heard around the world. With the pandemic preventing a Service of Remembrance, we feel moved to join them in bidding our Regan farewell.



