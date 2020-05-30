Regina Nesta PICKLYK
1927-05-10 - 2020-05-27
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother Regina Picklyk on May 27, 2020. Predeceased by her husband John Picklyk (2011). Beloved mother of Ronald (Donna), Kenneth, David (Andrea) and John Peter. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey Picklyk, Krista Coffey and Sherry Picklyk. She is survived by three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family gathering. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Village of Wentworth Heights Retirement Home for their compassionate care during her residence there. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.
