With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Reginald Anthony on January 27, 2020, in his 79th year. He was born in Yorkshire England on November 23, 1941. He was the beloved husband of Cynthia for 53 years. Proud and loving father of Gregory (Nancy), and devoted grandfather of Bode, Beckett, and Stella. Survived by his sister Diana and brother-in-law Doug Goudy and their families. Reg was educated at Western University, McGill University and Washington University, St. Louis, MO before teaching in the Sociology Department at McMaster University. At an early age he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis which changed the course of his life. He was an entertaining, highly intelligent and provocative person who would not be defined by his disabilities. He had the wisdom and courage to go into Psychoanalysis, which led him into his second career. For 21 years, he had a private practice as a Bioenergetic Psychotherapist. He touched the lives of many people. He was always strong in his beliefs, and what he believed was right for him. Our sincere thanks to David Gooder Graham for providing 21 years of "Tuesday Night at the Movies", a true friend to Reg. Our thanks also to Queens Garden (Gage Park) LTC for providing excellent care and support to Reg. The family will be forever grateful for the compassion and understanding at this difficult time. At Reg's request, cremation has occurred. A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. For those who wish, donations may be made to The Salvation Army or . "A life well lived A man well loved" Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020