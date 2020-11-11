1/1
Reginald John REES
In loving memory of a dear brother and uncle, Pte. Reginald John, serving with the CMF 48th Highlanders, killed in action in the Italian Campaign on May 22, 1944. Resting peacefully in Cassino Military Cemetery, Italy. When duty called, you pledged your life and proudly went to war To help prevent the enemy from reaching to our shore 76 years does not obscure your face or dim our thoughts of you And the symbol of the poppy keeps your life and love in view. Lovingly remembered by sister Carol and family, brother Charlie and the Rees family

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 11, 2020.
