Reginald Wayne Calvin "Dubee" SMITH
1972-04-27 - 2020-11-04
Passed suddenly in the early morning hours. Beloved Son of Marion R. Murdock and (Richard) Smitty L. Smith. Father of Forest, Kassie, and (Amos) Moe Bear. Loving Brother of Eddie Thomas, (Raymond) Stuff Smith and Dawn (Sissy) Smith and Richie, Trevor and Tara Smith. Cherished Grandson of (L) Reginald T. Hill and (L) Dorothy Hope. Nephew of (L) Reg W. Hill, (L) Carolyn Hill, Ralph Hill, Roger Hill, Randy Hill, (Rodney) Deam Hill. Loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special Friend to many. Dubee will be resting at his uncle (Rodney) Deam's house (3613 1st Line Road Six Nations) after 7 p.m. Saturday. Funeral Service and burial will be held at Sour Springs Longhouse on Monday November 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Styres Funeral Home. www.rhbanderson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 7, 2020.
