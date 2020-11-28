Peacefully the Lord called unto Himself, in His time, His beloved daughter, Ann Vanschepen, at Shalom Manor, Grimsby on Friday, November 27, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of Peter* and dearly loved and devoted mother to Audrey and Ralph Schuurman, Doreen and Jake Gringhuis and Nancy and Rob Koning. Cherished Grandma to Alison and Calvin, Jeremy and Marijke, Ryan and Judy, Joel and Kayla, Leah and Jon, Jessica and Raymond, Erica and Colin, Lauren and Ryan, Michael and Jessica, Melissa, Matthew and Adrianna and Great Grandmother to Twenty-Three. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Tinus* and Truus* Regnerus, Annie* Regnerus, Bob* and Edith* Regnerus, Sam* and Alyce Regnerus, Louie* and Jane Regnerus, Mary* and Bill* Mantel, Andy and Diane* Regnerus, George* and Thea Regnerus. Loved Aunt to many nephews and nieces. Funeral arrangments have been made with Kitching Steepe and Ludwig Funeral Home in Waterdown and a private family funeral will be held at Dundas Calvin Christian Reformed Church with the interment in Mount Zion Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to Shalom Manor. As a family we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the wonderful care shown to our mother by the staff at Shalom Manor and Shalom Gardens and particularly to the staff of Maple View for the love and care they showed to mom over the last 4 1/2 years. "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." Psalm 116:15 Promoted to Glory, safe in the arms of Jesus. God be with you til we meet again.



