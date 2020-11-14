1952-2020 With saddest regrets we announce the passing of Remi Canuel on November 4, 2020 in Hamilton in his 69th year. Only Child of Roger and Huguette "Yogi" Canuel. Born in Hamilton, Ontario on October 31, 1952. Obtained a Master of Journalism degree in 1989 from Carleton University, Ottawa, and a Broadcast-Journalism diploma from Mohawk College, Hamilton, in 1980. Worked as a journalist in radio, TV and print for 20 years and then retirement. Three-time Ontario lawn bowling champion and a long-time member of Burlington lawn bowling club. Cremation has taken place and a private graveside service will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.