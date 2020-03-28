|
Suddenly but peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in his 85th year. Beloved husband of Gladys. Loved father of Jay (Mylene), Ricky (Hannah), Gary (Marjorie), the late Dino (Winnie), Santi (Haydee) and Maria Khan (Itrat). Loving Tatang of 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by one brother and four sisters and survived by one sister. Remy was an avid tennis player who loved life and "went out on his own terms". A private family burial has taken place at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020