Renee SOLOMON Obituary
April 16, 1934 - April 17, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce that Renee Solomon passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020, one day after her 86th birthday, in Hamilton, Ontario. Renee will be deeply missed by her loving husband Jeff and children Janine Fogel (Evan) and Jeremy Solomon (Randi). Renee will be lovingly remembered by her adoring grandchildren, Hanna, Jordan, Rachel, Noah, Rebecca and Jonah. Loving brother Ralph Zacklin (Lyda). The family sends their immense gratitude and thanks to Dr. Teresa Petrella and Dr. Amandeep Taggar and their teams at Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre for all the compassion and care shown to Renee. In Renee's final days, she received loving care from the staff at Emmanuel House Hospice. For those wishing to make a donation in Renee's memory, please consider Sunnybrook Foundation, Cancer Program.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020
