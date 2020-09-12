With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Reno (Nonno) Forchielli on August 24th at 88 years old. Reno will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Lena, sons Ric and Randy, daughters Monica and Lisa, grandchildren Brandon, Sammie, Chiara, and Gianluca, and countless family and friends who had the pleasure of knowing his sweet soul. A special thanks to the medical team at Juravinski Cancer Centre and all those who cared for him in the weeks leading up to his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA or cancer research in Reno's name would be greatly appreciated. (Because of reasons related to COVID, a celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date.) For Nonno Angels walk the Earth; I know because of you. Your rosy cheeks, sweetest smile, every detail that you knew. A story for each moment, a masterpiece you drew. I have this image of you scorched into my mind: Singing about the sun, erupting in earthly time. Never enough time to miss you like we do. All I want is my childhood tunes wrapped in love by you. But now that time is here, I'll find you in the sun. An angel walked the Earth, but now it's Heaven that you stun. -Love Chiara



