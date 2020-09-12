1/1
Reno (Nonno) Forchielli
1932-06-12 - 2020-08-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reno's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Reno (Nonno) Forchielli on August 24th at 88 years old. Reno will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 67 years, Lena, sons Ric and Randy, daughters Monica and Lisa, grandchildren Brandon, Sammie, Chiara, and Gianluca, and countless family and friends who had the pleasure of knowing his sweet soul. A special thanks to the medical team at Juravinski Cancer Centre and all those who cared for him in the weeks leading up to his passing. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA or cancer research in Reno's name would be greatly appreciated. (Because of reasons related to COVID, a celebration of his life will be scheduled for a later date.) For Nonno Angels walk the Earth; I know because of you. Your rosy cheeks, sweetest smile, every detail that you knew. A story for each moment, a masterpiece you drew. I have this image of you scorched into my mind: Singing about the sun, erupting in earthly time. Never enough time to miss you like we do. All I want is my childhood tunes wrapped in love by you. But now that time is here, I'll find you in the sun. An angel walked the Earth, but now it's Heaven that you stun. -Love Chiara

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved