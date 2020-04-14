Home

Reveca "Rose" REICHHELD

REICHHELD, Reveca "Rose" Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at Anson Place, Hagersville, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Gerald. Loving mother to Bob (Carol) and predeceased by her daughter Debbie Zeller. Dear grandmother of Dan (Kasia), Steven, (Ashley) and Bobbi-Jo. Great grandmother to Maisie, Silas, Jace, Trista, Evelyn and Jack. A special thank you goes out to the front line workers at Anson Place for all of their care and compassion. In keeping with Rose's wishes, cremation has taken place and a family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020
