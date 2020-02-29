|
|
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 Born September 1, 1937 to William and Florence Carr in Montreal, Quebec, and died February 27, 2020 in Kingston, Ontario, having lived a full life. Beloved husband for 57 years of Constance (née Annett); loving father to John (Karen), Elizabeth Rowsell (Lennox) and Geneviève (Mark Hammond); adoring Grampy to Jessica and James, Christopher and Lauren, and Isabelle and Anirnirk; cherished brother to Robert (Margaret) and Constance McGill (Jack); fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. Christopher had many titles: Priest, Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Friend. He was a graduate of the Royal Military College of Canada, the University of British Columbia, the Montreal Diocesan Theological College ("Please pass the carrots") and l'Université de Montréal (M. Div.). After his ordination in April 1965, Christopher's pastoral work included appointments to St. Thomas Anglican Church, Trinity Church St. Bruno, Church of the Good Shepherd Cartierville, Église de la Nativité, Christ Church Cathedral Ottawa, St- Bernard-de-Clairvaux Gatineau and The Anglican Parish of Wolfe Island. Christopher's service in Corrections included Chaplain at Bordeaux Jail in Montreal, and Director General of Chaplaincy, Correctional Service Canada in Ottawa. Christopher made lasting impressions for his humility, his sincerity, his humour and his love and support of those around him. He is already missed. Visitation will be held at TRINITY ANGLICAN CHURCH, Wolfe Island, on March 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The funeral service will take place at ST. GEORGE`S CATHEDRAL, 270 King Street East, Kingston on March 5, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Committal will be immediately afterwards at Trinity Anglican Church Cemetery, Wolfe Island. Funeral arrangements are under the care of James Reid Funeral Home, 1900 John Counter Blvd., Kingston, ON. Special thanks are extended to all caregivers and the community for their support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Anglican Parish of Wolfe Island in memory of Rev. Canon Christopher Carr. Online condolences may be shared at: www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com. "Que le Seigneur tout-puissant et miséricordieux nous bénisse et nous garde, le Père, le Fils et le Saint-Esprit."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020