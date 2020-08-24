A very special man passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in his 88th year. Rex lived every day to the fullest, and he much valued time spent with his family and friends. He met the love of his life while attending the Ivey Business School at The University of Western Ontario in London and never looked back. Rex and Lois were married in 1958 and spent the next 57 years making the most of every day together until Lois passed away too soon in 2015. A loving father and role model to his four children Brian (Janet), Stuart (Deceased 2017), Michael (Susan) and Susan (Mark), Rex was also a wonderful Papa to Deanna (Rob), Lindsay, Jennifer, Karen (Matt), Michael, Geoffrey, Alex, Emma, and Sam. Rex had a wide circle of friends and was an active member of the community. He enjoyed being with people and was always ready for a good discussion on just about any topic. In addition to his kindness and sense of fun, he was an excellent listener, and he will be missed for the wisdom and guidance he provided to many, in particular his family. The Louth home was regularly filled with laughter as Rex and Lois entertained friends and family. Theirs was the gathering place for holidays and celebrations, and everyone was welcome. Rex had a real spirit of adventure and enjoyed opportunities for travel. He was fortunate to have a career that sent him to many exotic places over his lifetime. Over the years, he and Lois often traveled to sunny destinations together with their friends. In retirement, they spent winters in Arizona and welcomed family and friends to visit them there. Rex's love for his family and friends was closely followed by his love for golf, a passion he carried throughout his life and shared with his family. Born in Oakville to Leslie Louth and Nellie Viola Cornelius, Rex was raised on a golf course and learned from his father how to swing a golf club at a very young age. A natural athlete, and very competitive, he worked hard to keep up with older surviving brothers William and George. Among his accomplishments in golf are many club championships at Sunningdale, Twenty Valley, The Oakville Golf Club, and Burlington Golf and Country Club, as well as CIAU Golf Championships with the Western Golf Team on which he also served as captain. He played in the Canadian Open 3 times in the 1950's as an amateur. As talented a golfer as he was, Rex made the decision to put his golf career aside to focus on raising his family and joined the business world full time where he enjoyed a successful career in the leasing business. In both his career, and his sport, he will be remembered for his competitiveness paired with sportsmanship. A private family service will be followed by interment at Vineland Cemetery. A celebration of Rex's life will be held at the family home in Grimsby on Sunday, August 30th from 1-4 PM. All are welcome to drop by and visit with the family at an outdoor event which will be held respecting public health guidelines. If desired, memorial contributions to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com