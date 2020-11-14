Peacefully on November 5, 2020, in his 88th year. Beloved and cherished husband of Rosa. Loving Dad of Hanna and husband Danny. Cherished Papa to his three granddaughters Hollie (Jeffery), Jennie (Joshua), Lacey (Gabriel). Loved Opa to his beautiful great-grandchildren Daniel, Heidi, Cruz, and baby Dragos. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the caring Palliative Care Team at Juravinski Hospital, and the amazing Home Care nurses. Finally, to all of Richard's friends, neighbours, and past colleagues, the family thanks you for your kindness, support, and compassion through this difficult time. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family.