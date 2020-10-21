Oh look there I am, I knew I would find myself here. I passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in my 94th year. Beloved husband of the late June Ann (nee Lloyd). Loving father of Alan and Kay. Cherished grandfather of Lauren. Dear brother of the late Betty Banks, Sonia Wilner (the late Murray), Lillian Horachek, and Krisa Rhodes (Keith). He will be dearly missed by many friends and extended family, especially his beloved cat Latie. Richard will be fondly remembered for his sharp wit, and his passion for planes, boats, computers (out of date), and his insatiable love of history. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial contributions to the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum or the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance for the Visitation and Service at www.smithsfh.com
. or call the Funeral Home between 9a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and remain at a safe social distance from others. www.smithsfh.com