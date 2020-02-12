Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard TOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Austin TOWARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Austin TOWARD Obituary
Born on August 17, 1931, passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Richard will be missed by his wife Jean, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family and many wonderful friends. Cremation will take place followed by a private family gathering. A special celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -