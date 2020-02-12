|
Born on August 17, 1931, passed away peacefully at home on February 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Richard will be missed by his wife Jean, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended family and many wonderful friends. Cremation will take place followed by a private family gathering. A special celebration of life will be planned and announced at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020