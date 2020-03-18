Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Barnes


1961 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Barnes Obituary
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Richard Barnes at Emmanuel House on Sunday March 15. Son of Charles and Donna Barnes, amazing brother to April (Chuck) and Darlene (John). Loving Father of Hannah Charlie), Jared (Lisa) and Levi (Samantha); predeceased by his brother Daniel. We wish to thank Dr. Winemaker and Nurse Victoria for all the care that was provided while he was at home. Also, we would like to thank the amazing staff at Emmanuel House for the wonderful care they maintained during his stay. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -