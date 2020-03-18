|
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Richard Barnes at Emmanuel House on Sunday March 15. Son of Charles and Donna Barnes, amazing brother to April (Chuck) and Darlene (John). Loving Father of Hannah Charlie), Jared (Lisa) and Levi (Samantha); predeceased by his brother Daniel. We wish to thank Dr. Winemaker and Nurse Victoria for all the care that was provided while he was at home. Also, we would like to thank the amazing staff at Emmanuel House for the wonderful care they maintained during his stay. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 18, 2020