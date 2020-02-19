|
Richard has said his final goodbye and goodnight on Saturday February 15, 2020 at his temporary home at Dundurn Place, Hamilton, Ontario at 9:30pm. The youngest of 16, he lived a challenging life being disabled. He overcame and managed to be the man anyone that knew him would be his friend. Richard was simple, short on words, but he was a great listener. He loved to cook. When he got mad, look out. He had a temper, WOW. He met his wife Janet Louise Watson Almas on December 15, 1983. On Valentine's Day 36 years ago (1984), he proposed to the love of his life who believed he could do things if he tried. Marriage took place at St. Giles United Church, Hamilton, on June 29, 1984 to a houseful at Janet's parents' home for the reception (275 guests). He was a longtime resident of 35 years at 180 Stinson Street in Stinson Tower. Richard worked at Biggar Avenue Shop, ran by Arc Industries from 1964 to January 1985. He was then employed by the Hamilton Spectator as a day/night home delivery carrier (April 1986 - December 2007). At the same time, he continued to deliver food ads from July 2007 until he retired due to health. (May 1, 2019). Richard leaves behind his wife Janet Louise, his remaining sister Alice Hughes and his two cats, Crystal Hope and his cat Scottie Leigh. Richard went daily to Bigtop Restaurant since 1994 and he would alternate and go to Breezy Corner Restaurant for the past 2 years. He also attended the Out of the Cold Program Dinners (2014). His final outing was on his 75th birthday to the Out of the Cold Dinner and party held oon Bobby Burns Day and Chinese New Year's on January 25, 2020. Donations on his request to one of the following: Out of the Cold Program, MacNab Church (116 MacNab Street South), Erskine Church (19 Pearl Street North), the Good Shepherd Food bank (155 Cannon Street East - food only, no cash), SPCA (245 Dartnall Road - food and supplies only, adopt a pet), Sherman Boy and Girls Club (705 Main Street East - for the annual fundraiser), Guide Dogs of Canada. A Memorial Service will be held at the MacNab Street Presbyterian Church (116 MacNab Street South, Hamilton) on Tuesday February 25 at 2 p.m. To all his friends, new and old, I as his wife, Janet Louise, want to thank you all for being his friend and helping, sharing and supporting in this time of grief.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020