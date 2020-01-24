Home

Richard Campbell WARD

Passed away at his residence on January 22, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by is beloved wife of 43 years, Joan Ward (nee Smith). Loving father of James Ward and his wife Kim and Tiffany Ward and her husband Philip Cummings. Cherished grandfather of Logan and Hailey Ward. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Louise Ward. Richard is survived by his brother Paul and sister-in-law Sharon. Richard was a member of the Burlington Oldtimers Hockey and Softball Associations. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 6:30-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Richard to the or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -