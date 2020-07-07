1/1
Richard "Wade" CRAWFORD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRAWFORD, RICHARD "WADE" Suddenly at St. Paul's Hospital, Vancouver on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 49 years. Father of the late Jade. Beloved son of Bev and Decarlo and the late Rose Crawford. Loving brother of Dave (Ken), Barry (Laura), and the late Mark. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will hour his life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel, R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main Street South, Hagersville on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Garlow Line Cemetery. www.rhbanderson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved