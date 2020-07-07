CRAWFORD, RICHARD "WADE" Suddenly at St. Paul's Hospital, Vancouver on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 49 years. Father of the late Jade. Beloved son of Bev and Decarlo and the late Rose Crawford. Loving brother of Dave (Ken), Barry (Laura), and the late Mark. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will hour his life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel, R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main Street South, Hagersville on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Garlow Line Cemetery. www.rhbanderson.com