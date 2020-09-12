It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Richard Douglas Johnson. Youngest son of Richard and Mildred Johnson (deceased) and beloved little brother to Joan, Helen (Al) and Linda (Peter). Forever in the hearts of his wife Dawn and extended step family. Never to be forgotten by his children Jeff (Christie) and Kim (Mo) and his precious grandchildren, Kassie, Joel, Abbie, Grace and Zahra. In lieu of gifts/ flowers Rick would have loved you to show your support to either the Canadian Council of the Blind Hamilton Juniors; 996 Rymal Rd. E. #5, Hamilton, ON, L8W 3N5, dawnrowe999@gmail.com or the Canadian National Autism Foundation as these charities were close to his heart. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 13 from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel, 322 Fennell Ave E, in Hamilton. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com