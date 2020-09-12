1/2
Richard Douglas JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Richard Douglas Johnson. Youngest son of Richard and Mildred Johnson (deceased) and beloved little brother to Joan, Helen (Al) and Linda (Peter). Forever in the hearts of his wife Dawn and extended step family. Never to be forgotten by his children Jeff (Christie) and Kim (Mo) and his precious grandchildren, Kassie, Joel, Abbie, Grace and Zahra. In lieu of gifts/ flowers Rick would have loved you to show your support to either the Canadian Council of the Blind Hamilton Juniors; 996 Rymal Rd. E. #5, Hamilton, ON, L8W 3N5, dawnrowe999@gmail.com or the Canadian National Autism Foundation as these charities were close to his heart. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, September 13 from 2:00 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel, 322 Fennell Ave E, in Hamilton. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved