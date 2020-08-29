Richard DUFFIN

Died on August 22, 2020 at the age of 78 surrounded by family in his final weeks and moments, after being recently diagnosed with liver cancer. Cared for with compassion by the wonderful staff at St. Joseph's Hospital throughout multiple hospitalizations over the past year. Predeceased by his wife, with whom his ashes will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at a later date; cherished father of Paul, David and Shelley; loving grandfather of eight. While no service will be held, if you wish to honour Richard's memory, please consider a donation to the Canadian Red Cross or the Salvation Army. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com