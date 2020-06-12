Richard DUPON

With the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Richard (Dick) Dupon. He was born on October 21, 1935, and finished his wonderful life on June 8, 2020. Richard was predeceased by his Mother and Dad, Barbara and George, and by his wife Beverley and their first born child Nancy. Also by his Father and Mothers-in-law Joe and Christina Brownlee, brother Peter, sister Mettie and brother-in-law Bill Hoekma, daughter-in-law Traci, and George Baboth. Richard leaves behind his daughter Barbara (Dan) McKay, his son Alan (Sheri), and his Constant Companion and Soulmate (Emi) Emerencia Baboth, and more daughters Anna (Jim) and Cathy (Keith) and Helen. Also left are brothers, sisters and in-laws Ed (Dixie), Brian (MaryEllen), Ray (Elsie), Joyce (Peter Tilstra), Jenny (George Smith) and Ann and Fred (Asimay) and Hellen Hill. As well as Grandchildren Adam (Julia) and Millar McKay, Cody, Dylan, and Kaylee Martin, and Cassie (Mike Gaudio), Anthony (Kadi) Baboth. And far too many nieces, nephews, and friends to mention!!! Sorry, couldn't fit you in Tom!! FYA Our Brother spent his childhood in Holland living through a very hard time in history. When it was liberated by Canada at the end of WWII, his parents decided that this must be the best place in the world, so they brought the family to the Port Dover area and settled on a farm which their Son helped to work. Our Union Brother learned to weld, eventually joined Local 67 of which our Friend was a proud member for well over 30 years, and usually the Foreman, he garnered he respect of his employers and even some who had worked under him. He married, bought a home, had a family, a pool and a boat that he loved. One of the smartest people we knew, our Uncle finished formal schooling in grade 8, but never stopped educating himself, Reader's Digest, National Geographic, Newspapers, etc. were read from cover to cover. Our Grampa used his life to make friends out of neighbours and collect others wherever he found them. Richard was always busy and could usually be found in his garage, doing something for someone, making things and breaking others, packing and scrapping. And for the last 14 years we could always find his Emi right there with him!! Always ready to share a beer, planting his seeds of influence, sewing gardens full of memories!! By now, the Man who filled our hearts and our lives is back in charge, he's found his microphone, and he is singing to us all!!! Due to government restrictions, a private family graveside service has taken place. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 12, 2020.