January 2, 1952 - July 19, 2020 Uncle Richard Dusek (The Big Guy) has passed July 19, 2020 in his 68th year. Richard will be remembered by his very close extended family and missed by Karen, Michael, Ayla and Kiyara. Richard will be missed by his dearest friends, Ed, Wolfgang, Mark and Abe. He will leave a void that will be difficult to fill. A celebration of his life will take place later as current events allow.