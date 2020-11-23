Richard's parents, Beata and Artur Filc, would like to share that on November 12, 2020, their beautiful free-spirited son has passed from this realm to the next. His life is celebrated by his adoring sister Diana, his parents, loving relatives in Poland and many friends. A graduate of McMaster University, Richard believed passionately in community. He had a deep interest in neuroscience, spirituality, and the power of nature. His path inspired him to share life's light through meditation, yoga and relationship coaching. There will be a private funeral service at Eucharist Church in Hamilton which anyone who wishes may attend virtually on Sunday November 29, 2020 at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation in support of a supervised consumption site would be appreciated (www.gofundme.com
, search "In Memory of Richard Filc"). We appreciate the abundance of community support and love extended to Richard over his lifetime and to us at this special time. Please keep Richard and all of us in your prayers. Life and death are of supreme importance. Time passes swiftly and opportunity is lost. Let us awaken. Awaken.