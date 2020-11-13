(United Empire Loyalist) Peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton, Dick Segee at the age of 78 years. Loving son of the late Janet Reid and the late Frank Segee. Dear brother of Judith Campbell. Cherished uncle of Tina Thorogood and her husband Tim and great uncle to Taryn and Mya Thorogood. Dick loved animals, enjoyed his time running his horse race business and participating in dog shows with his beloved Lachie. As well as being a teacher with the Halton District School Board for many years, he has a degree in Genealogy and was a previous member of the Burlington Jaycees. Dick had spent some time as a volunteer for the Pet Therapy Program in Burlington, visiting many retirement and long term care facilities. In his final years he was board member for Egerton Village of Wentworth Heights where he resided. Private Family Services are being held. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca