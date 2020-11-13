1/1
Richard Frank SEGEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(United Empire Loyalist) Peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton, Dick Segee at the age of 78 years. Loving son of the late Janet Reid and the late Frank Segee. Dear brother of Judith Campbell. Cherished uncle of Tina Thorogood and her husband Tim and great uncle to Taryn and Mya Thorogood. Dick loved animals, enjoyed his time running his horse race business and participating in dog shows with his beloved Lachie. As well as being a teacher with the Halton District School Board for many years, he has a degree in Genealogy and was a previous member of the Burlington Jaycees. Dick had spent some time as a volunteer for the Pet Therapy Program in Burlington, visiting many retirement and long term care facilities. In his final years he was board member for Egerton Village of Wentworth Heights where he resided. Private Family Services are being held. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Hamilton For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Canadian Diabetes Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved