It is with great sadness that the family announces Rich's passing at the Brantford General Hospital on February 23rd, 2020 after a long illness. Loving husband to Jodi and devoted father to Stephanie, James and Kyra. They were his source of happiness. Rich will be tremendously missed by his brothers Claus and Peter (Eva), his mother-in-law, Donna, father-in-law, Terry (Joy), brothers-in-law, Randy (Lise-Ann) and Ron (Elisabeth) together with his nieces and nephews, Raymond, Abby, Christian, Adam, Leila, Clark and Blair and many lifelong friends will feel this loss greatly. Visitation will take place at the TOLL FUNERAL HOME, 55 Charing Cross Street, Brantford on Friday, February 28th, 2020 from 2-4p.m. and 7-9p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, February 29th 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Adult Recreation Therapy Centre (A.R.T.C.) Brantford would be appreciated. www.tollfh.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020