|
|
Passed away peacefully at his home in Cambridge, Ontario, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 78. He left as he lived; surrounded by family, pets, and tractors. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Beecroft (nee Livingstone) for 59 years. Loving father of Pam Somers (Eric), Penny Mancini (George), and Martin Beecroft (Leslie Champ). Proud Grandpa of Alexandra and Isobel, and special Uncle to Lori Beecroft. Pre-deceased by his parents, Ivan and Helen Beecroft (Wright) of Iona Station Ontario, and by his brother Robert (Bob). Richard will be sadly missed by his brothers Dennis, Ronald, and Thomas, and sister, Sharon. A beloved uncle and great-uncle, and a special friend to many, he will also be missed by his grand cats and grand dogs, especially his best buddy Harris. Visitation is at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9pm. Interment will be held at Cowal Cemetery Iona Station, on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00am, with reception to follow. For those who wish, donations in memory of Richard may be made to organizations working to end heart disease and cancer. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020