It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Richard (Rick) Guscott, announce his sudden passing on October 13, 2020 in Hamilton, ON. Born in Brantford Ontario, Rick is predeceased by his parents Iris and Roy Guscott of Brantford, his brother Don Guscott of Toronto and brother-in-law Bill Macovik of Simcoe. Rick is survived by his sisters, Janice Macovik of Port Dover and Joanne Pettit (Mark) of Stoney Creek. Rick will be forever loved by his daughter, Katherine Van Viegen and her spouse James of London, ON as well as his son Dr. Jesse Guscott and spouse Gwen Jamieson of Collingwood, ON. Rick will be missed by his six grandchildren whom he loved dearly and in whom he took great pride: Cailtin, Ella, Desmond, Miles, Marley and Gabriel. Rick loved and was loved by his large extended family especially his cousins affectionately known as "The Gordons". Rick completed a Bachelor's degree at the University of Western Ontario before completing his M.A. and M.D. at McMaster University. He went on to complete specialty training in psychiatry and was a lifelong advocate for mental health in children and adults. He was an Assistant Professor at both McMaster and the University of Toronto and served as the Director of the Mood Disorders Program at the Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital and later Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. His private practice spanned decades and he had a particular passion for children's mental health. He worked closely with the Children's Aid Society and other agencies to ensure that the mental health needs of children in challenging circumstances were being met. He served the medical community as President of the Hamilton Academy of Medicine and as a member of the Governing Council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. He was extremely proud of Medaca, a company he co-founded to improve access to mental health resources for those with disabilities through a nationwide network of mental health professionals. Rick loved art, history, literature, poetry and especially music. He was a talented jazz pianist in his own right but he basked in the joy, serenity and solitude of listening to the jazz greats. His family would like to express their gratitude to all who loved and supported Rick through his recent health challenges especially his longtime Executive Assistant Cynthia Stymeist. While Rick always loved a get together with family and friends, he believed strongly in the importance of social distancing during the COVID pandemic. As such, there will not be a physical gathering to honour him at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honour to the Arnold Anderson Sport Fund (www.aasportfund.com
