1/
Dr. Richard Gregory GUSCOTT
1951-03-01 - 2020-10-13
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Richard (Rick) Guscott, announce his sudden passing on October 13, 2020 in Hamilton, ON. Born in Brantford Ontario, Rick is predeceased by his parents Iris and Roy Guscott of Brantford, his brother Don Guscott of Toronto and brother-in-law Bill Macovik of Simcoe. Rick is survived by his sisters, Janice Macovik of Port Dover and Joanne Pettit (Mark) of Stoney Creek. Rick will be forever loved by his daughter, Katherine Van Viegen and her spouse James of London, ON as well as his son Dr. Jesse Guscott and spouse Gwen Jamieson of Collingwood, ON. Rick will be missed by his six grandchildren whom he loved dearly and in whom he took great pride: Cailtin, Ella, Desmond, Miles, Marley and Gabriel. Rick loved and was loved by his large extended family especially his cousins affectionately known as "The Gordons". Rick completed a Bachelor's degree at the University of Western Ontario before completing his M.A. and M.D. at McMaster University. He went on to complete specialty training in psychiatry and was a lifelong advocate for mental health in children and adults. He was an Assistant Professor at both McMaster and the University of Toronto and served as the Director of the Mood Disorders Program at the Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital and later Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. His private practice spanned decades and he had a particular passion for children's mental health. He worked closely with the Children's Aid Society and other agencies to ensure that the mental health needs of children in challenging circumstances were being met. He served the medical community as President of the Hamilton Academy of Medicine and as a member of the Governing Council of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. He was extremely proud of Medaca, a company he co-founded to improve access to mental health resources for those with disabilities through a nationwide network of mental health professionals. Rick loved art, history, literature, poetry and especially music. He was a talented jazz pianist in his own right but he basked in the joy, serenity and solitude of listening to the jazz greats. His family would like to express their gratitude to all who loved and supported Rick through his recent health challenges especially his longtime Executive Assistant Cynthia Stymeist. While Rick always loved a get together with family and friends, he believed strongly in the importance of social distancing during the COVID pandemic. As such, there will not be a physical gathering to honour him at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honour to the Arnold Anderson Sport Fund (www.aasportfund.com). Arrangements are entrusted to McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road, North, Brantford. Condolences to the family can be sent through McCleister Funeral Home www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca McCleister 519-758-1553

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCleister Funeral Home
495 Park Road North
Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
(519) 758-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCleister Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved