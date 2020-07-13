It is with much sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rick at home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved husband and best friend of Maryse for 39 years. Loving dad to Nicole of Burlington and Marc of Kitchener. Survived by his brother Murray (Ann) of Victoria, B.C, sister-in-law Helene of Grimsby, nephew Greg (Karen) of Guelph and niece Allison (Dave) of Victoria, B.C. Predeceased by his parents Alice and John Maffey and brother Peter. Rick graduated from the University of Western Ontario, obtained his CA designation, and proceeded to open his own accounting firm in Burlington. Throughout his life, Rick always enjoyed being outdoors, playing football, golfing, and building lifelong friendships. Later in life, he focused on growing one of the most epic beards ever seen. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. Keeping with Rick's wishes, cremation has taken place. If desired, donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. A celebration of Rick's life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be shared to Rick's tribute page at EssentialsNiagara.com