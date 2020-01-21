|
Surrounded by his family, Rick passed away from pancreatic cancer on January 14, 2020, in his 69th year. Rick is survived by his wife Lillian "Bunny" Robson, daughters Julia (Brad) and Emily (Juan), and grandchildren Beckett, Lily and Harrison. Predeceased by his brother and best friend Allen, brother Neil and sister Nancy. Loved brother-in-law to Fred and Sue Robson and Kim and Larry Bosselle. He will be missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. He also leaves behind his dog Mac, "the son he never had". A lifelong Hamiltonian, Rick graduated from Mohawk College before working as an audio-visual technician at Mount Sinai Hospital, then at McMaster University for 18 years until his retirement in 2015. He also worked part-time at the Hamilton Spectator for a number of years. Music was his passion. He bought his first guitar at 14 years of age at the height of the Beatles popularity with money saved from his paper route. In his younger years, he earned a living performing as a solo act around Ontario, though his real love was writing and recording his own songs. He liked nothing better than hosting a good jam session with his musical friends. For nearly 60 years, Rick spent his summers at the family cottage on Georgian Bay, where he met Bunny when they were kids. In his later years, he could usually be found on the dock with his guitar and a glass of Scotch in hand. Rick will be remembered for his gregarious personality and his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone he met, which often resulted in lasting friendships. Known for his sense of humour, he was cracking jokes right through his final days. Special thanks to Dr. Rebecca Steen, nurse Kathy Hodge, and the staff at Emmanuel House Hospice for supporting Rick during his illness. A celebration of life will be held at Southcote 53 Tap & Grill (534 Garner Road East, Ancaster) from 2-5 PM on Saturday, February 1. Donations to Emmanuel House Hospice or the Cancer Assistance Program would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020