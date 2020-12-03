(August 18, 1940 - November 30, 2020) Richard James Hedger peacefully passed away on November 30, 2020 at the age 80 years old, his loving wife of 46 years Deborah by his side. Amazing father to Jennifer (Craig), Jill (Randy), Mike (Farren), Amanda (James). Superman Grandpa to Jessica (Matt), Ryan (Emily), Courtney, Brendan, Hudson and London. Proud Great-Grandpa to Lachlan & Callum. He was predeceased by his brother Bruce and a Big Brother to Leslie (Diana), Linda (late Peter), Leila (Danny), Margaret (Lee), Jane (John). Brother-in-law to Amy (late Al), late Cheryl (Buster), Roberta (Brian) and Patti (Terry). Uncle to many nieces and nephews. For the full obituary, please visit marlattfhdundas.com
