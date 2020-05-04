It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Richard James Ireland at home on May 1, 2020 at the age of 64. Dear soulmate to Joanne Tyson of Selkirk. Father to Amanda (Ryan), Wayne (Dawi), Nicole. Stepfather to William and Katelyn Tyson. Brother to Sheila (Steve), Robert, Randy (Juanita). Also survived by grand children, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents John Edward and Patricia Rose Ireland, sister Patricia, sister-in-law Debbie, sister-in-law Deb, stepmom Linda Lindsay, and son James Ireland. As per Rick's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. If so desired, donations to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.





