Richard John Knowles

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard John Knowles on February 19, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Richard leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years Glenna, and his two sons Michael (Andrea), and Steven (Mya). Richard also leaves behind his five beautiful grandchildren Oliver, Charlie, Eva, Lena, and Kaya. Richard is survived by his oldest brother, Braden (Doreen), Douglas (Trish), and Craig (Bernie). Richard was predeceased by his parents Sidney and Kathleen Knowles, also by his brothers Dale, Kenneth, and his identical twin Ronald. A memorial visitation will be held for Rick at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday from 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm. Donations to St. Joseph's Health Care would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
