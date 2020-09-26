1/1
Richard Joseph BELANGER
The family of Richard Joseph Belanger are heartbroken to announce his passing on September 22, 2020 after his year long courageous battle with cancer. He peacefully passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Deirdre Belanger, and children Brigitte, Alexandre, Cassandra, and William and his extended family, John, Sally, Katherine, Anthony, Francesca, Giovanni, Federica, Roberto, Rosemary and Mark. Rick was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend who left an everlasting impact on anybody who knew him. He was a distinguished lawyer who was hardworking and had a passion about all his various endeavors. This was evident through his undertakings as a pilot, sports enthusiast, and political and history aficionado. Rick never missed his children's sporting events, extra-curricular activities, and graduations. He left an indelible impact on his community through volunteering. Rick loved to travel and he was never shy to take on a new challenge or adventure which is evident with all the international locations he visited like South America and Europe, and his passion to fly as pilot, road trips, and cruises. The family would like to thank Dr. Sur, Dr. Wilson, Dr. Strang, Dr. Barnfield, Dr. Park, Dr. McCarthy, Dr. Iorio and Dr. Garland for their dedication and support. We would also like to thank Ilydy, Barb and all the nurses and staff at Juravinski for their compassion and care that they showed Rick. And finally, we would like to thank Natalia for her endless support and her ability to bring a smile to Rick. Rick passed too early for his time and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
