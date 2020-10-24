It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Joseph ("Dick") Howarth on October 15, 2020 in his 84th year. Husband, Father, Grandpa, teacher, Carpenter, billiards enthusiast and ardent Hamilton Tiger Cats fan. Richard was born in Windsor and raised in Hamilton. After an early career as a carpenter in building construction, Richard attended McMaster University and the Faculty of Education at the University of Toronto to become a high school teacher. He spent the majority of his career, from 1966-1993, as the Carpentry and Millwork teacher at Ancaster High School teaching building construction and cabinetry to thousands of students. After his retirement Richard enjoyed tinkering in his home workshop, working in his gardens and playing snooker with his friends. In later years, his greatest joy was family gatherings where he could be surrounded by his beloved grandchildren and to join in their conversations. Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosemarie, and his children Teresa (Paul Ivanoff) and Paul (Nancy Vaughan). Predeceased by his beloved son, Steven. Richard was the much loved Grandpa to Lauren, Kristen and Kaitlyn Ivanoff and Maddison and Zachary Howarth. A family graveside service will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke would be appreciated.



