Richard Kevin FENTON
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard at St. Joseph's Hospital on July 7, 2020 at the age of 55. Beloved son of Betty Pamenter and the late Donald Pamenter. Loving brother to Nadine Fenton and Todd Georgieff, predeceased by his most loving grandparents Octave and Elsie Marion. Richard was in the wonderful care of Rygiel Supports for Community Living for the past 34 years and much loved by all the caring staff. He most enjoyed his art and cooking classes and the many activities they provided. His trips to Port Dover and Niagara Falls were highlights, as Richard so enjoyed cars and going for a drive. He especially loved having lunches and coffee, many, many coffees. Richard enjoyed the affections of many dogs, cats and birds over the years. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any generosity in Richard's memory to be directed to: Rygiel Supports for Community Living, 220 Cranbrook Drive, Hamilton, L9C 5V7, rygiel.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 9, 2020.
